Kremlin says 'certain results achieved' in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 03: The Kremlin said Friday that Russia had achieved some results from its military campaign in Ukraine, 100 days after Moscow sent troops into its pro-Western neighbour.

"Certain results have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the first 100 days of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia says it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two breakaway pro-Moscow regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, from Kyiv's military.

"In terms of ensuring their protection, measures are being taken and certain results have been achieved," Peskov said.

"Many settlements have been liberated from the pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine and directly from nationalist elements," he said.

Russia has repeatedly described authorities in Ukraine as neo-Nazis and nationalists -- labels that Kyiv says are being used as propaganda to justify the conflict.

"The opportunity has been provided for people to start establishing a peaceful life," Peskov said. "This work will continue until the time when all of the goals of the military operation are achieved." -AFP









