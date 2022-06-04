Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kremlin says 'certain results achieved' in Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 324

MOSCOW, June 03: The Kremlin said Friday that Russia had achieved some results from its military campaign in Ukraine, 100 days after Moscow sent troops into its pro-Western neighbour.
"Certain results have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the first 100 days of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Russia says it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two breakaway pro-Moscow regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, from Kyiv's military.
"In terms of ensuring their protection, measures are being taken and certain results have been achieved," Peskov said.
"Many settlements have been liberated from the pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine and directly from nationalist elements," he said.
Russia has repeatedly described authorities in Ukraine as neo-Nazis and nationalists -- labels that Kyiv says are being used as propaganda to justify the conflict.
"The opportunity has been provided for people to start establishing a peaceful life," Peskov said. "This work will continue until the time when all of the goals of the military operation are achieved."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Sonia, Priyanka  tests Covid positive
Sri Lanka seeks UN help on food shortages
Putin critic and ex-PM Kasyanov leaves Russia
On 100th day of Russian invasion, Zelensky vows victory
Kremlin says 'certain results achieved' in Ukraine
Hunger crisis looms as no end to Ukraine war in sight: UN
Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief
Ukraine war 'will have no winner,' UN says on 100th day of fight


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft