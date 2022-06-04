Hunger crisis looms as no end to Ukraine war in sight: UN

GENEVA, June 3: United Nations officials warned on Friday, June 3, that a protracted war in Ukraine threatened a hunger crisis in the country and around the world.

Marking 100 days since Russia invaded its neighbor, UN crisis coordinator Amin Awad said at least 15.7 million people in Ukraine were now in urgent need of assistance and protection, with the number rising by the day.

When winter comes, millions of people will be exposed given the destruction of power plants and fuel depots, Awad told an online media briefing.

"100 days of war, 100 days of suffering, devastation, destruction on a massive scaleThe lives of millions have been shattered," he said.

Nearly 14 million people - a third of the population - had been forced to flee the fighting, and another 15-16 million stayed home but had lost their livelihoods, he said.

Humanitarian relief had helped more than 1.5 million people so far, could reach 8.7 million by August, and 25 million by the end of the year, he said.

The conflict has also fuelled surging prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer globally. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.

Awad said more negotiations were needed to unblock trade through the Black Sea.

"Failure to open those ports will result in famine, destabilization and mass migration around the world," he said, noting the shortage of wheat and other grains could affect 1.4 billion people, causing hunger and fueling inflation.

The United Nations is trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia was willing to facilitate Ukraine's Black Sea wheat exports, as well as shipments of Russian fertilizer, if sanctions were eased.

World Food Program official Matthew Hollingworth called the Black Sea ports the "silver bullet when it comes to avoiding global famines, global hunger".

He appealed to the world community to find ways to get food out of Ukraine by land or sea while the war rages.

"Realistically though we know this war is going to continue unfortunately for quite some time to come, perhaps with no winners, no losers," he said.

The International Organization for Migration said there were around 7 million displaced people in Ukraine as of May 23, down from a peak of around 8 million.

Russia calls the invasion a special military operation to disarm its neighbor and remove dangerous fascists from power, which Ukraine and the West call a baseless excuse for an unprovoked attack.

Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week and both Moscow and Kyiv want a solution despite their conditions, a senior Turkish official said.

Though hurdles remain - such as payment mechanisms for the agricultural products and mines floating in the Black Sea - the official said Moscow could take further positive steps after it said on Thursday it was open to

the plan.

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.

The conflict has fueled a global food crisis with prices of grains and fertilizer soaring, prompting the United Nations to pitch the plan to re-open shipping routes from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.

Turkey neighbours Ukraine and Russia at sea and has said it is ready to take on a role within an "observation mechanism" if a deal is reached. That could involve a Turkish naval escort for tankers leaving Ukraine and transiting Turkey's straits.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosts his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for talks on the plan on June 8.

"Turkey has been negotiating with the parties on this for a while. Russia has some conditions...but there is an expectation of progress. Russia wants this problem solved, as do Ukraine and other countries," the official told Reuters.

"There may be some concrete results, but there are also some technical and difficult issues such as the product purchases and money transfers," they added.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar said Russia was shipping and selling grains it stole from Ukraine, including to buyers in Turkey. Kyiv had sought help from Turkish authorities in identifying sellers and buyers, he said. -REUTERS










