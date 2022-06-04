Video
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:31 PM
Home Foreign News

Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 356

JERUSALEM, June 3: Israel told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday it would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff over Iran's nuclear programme but it could take independent action, reiterating a long-standing veiled threat to launch a preemptive war.
The warning to visiting International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi followed calls by Western powers on the IAEA Board of Governors to rebuke Tehran for failing to answer questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites.
That dispute has further clouded so far fruitless attempts by negotiators to resurrect a 2015 Iran nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump quit in 2018.
Since Washington's walkout and its reimposition of sanctions against Iran, Tehran - which says its nuclear designs are peaceful - has stepped up uranium enrichment, a process that could produce fuel for bombs.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett "stressed (to Grossi) the importance of the IAEA Board of Governors delivering a clear and unequivocal message to Iran in its upcoming decision", a statement from Bennett's office said.
-REUTERS


