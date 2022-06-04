Video
Ukraine rape victims suffer in silence

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

KYIV, June 03: When war erupted in Ukraine and reports that Russian soldiers were using rape as a weapon of war began to surface, Yulia Sporysh wasn't sure she was the right person to help.
But urged by partners at Divchata, a small NGO that mainly works on health education for girls, she set up a hotline in April to advise and support victims.
Ukrainian officials as high up as President Volodymyr Zelensky were accusing Russian troops of widespread and systemic sexual abuse and Divchata was ready to take calls from victims.
Yet after three months of war, the phone has barely rung at all.
"There's still huge, huge stigma. There's this idea the victims might have brought it on themselves," Sporysh told AFP, explaining why people may not be coming forward.
"We have requests from relatives and from volunteers," she added, "but not directly from victims".
Moscow's invasion has spurred a wave of allegations of sexual violence perpetrated by its troops in Ukraine.
Zelensky said in April that Russian troops who withdrew after trying to capture the capital Kyiv had left "hundreds" of rape victims in their wake, including children.
AFP has spoken with at least one woman in the south of the country who said she was raped by several Russian soldiers.
Kyiv announced this week it was initiating the first legal proceedings against one of Moscow's soldiers for sexual violence.
Still, activists tasked with helping people whose lives have been shattered by rape are first having to persuade them to break their silence.
"Victims, for the most part, are not ready to report to law enforcement and some of them are not even ready to receive specialised medical treatment," says Yuliia Anasova, a lawyer with La Strada.
The well-known rights group, which also has a phone number for the war's rape victims, has received just over a dozen calls in relation to 17 people -- including one man.
"He says he is too ashamed to see a doctor," Anasova told AFP.
Everyone who reached out said they were raped by Russian soldiers, mostly in their own homes, she said, but only three had filed official complaints.
"They are even less ready to go to the police than to seek medical treatment," Anasova said.
The lawyer said Ukraine's often poorly trained investigators have recently modernised how they work, but still subject victims to several interrogations and medical examinations that contravene international recommendations.    -AFP


