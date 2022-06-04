|
Recipe
|
Jam Cookies
Ingredients:
Butter-- 50gm
Icing sugar--25gm
Egg--- 15gm
Vanilla essence--1 drop
Flour---90gm
Cornflour---10gm
Mixed fruit jam--- 3gm
Egg brush
Method:
Beat butter until it's become fluffy, then add icing sugar and mix it well...add egg untill combined. Then mix flour gently and make the cookie dough. Keep in fridge for resting 30 minutes. Bring the dough, roll it out and cut with cookie cutter. Bake cookies in a preheated oven for 12-15 minutes at 150 degree Celsius. After bake serve with mix fruit jam and a cup of tea or coffee.
Chocolate Donut
Ingredients:
Flour-- 200gm
Yeast --6gm
Sugar--50gm
Milk powder--20gm
Egg--20gm
Water---100ml
Salt--3gm
Butter--20gm
Oil---500ltr
Dark Chocolate
Method:
Mix all dry ingredients and wet ingredients and mix it very well. It Will be very soft dough. Proof for 30 minutes in room temperature. After it roll out the dough and cut into donut shape and proof it again for 30 minutes. Dip fry the donut for 2-3 minutes each side. After cooling down dip in melted dark chocolate and set aside for 15 minutes and then donuts are ready to serve.