

Tanjia Rashid International Sugar Artiste Cake Bake Bangladesh



Jam Cookies



Ingredients:

Butter-- 50gm

Icing sugar--25gm

Egg--- 15gm

Vanilla essence--1 drop

Flour---90gm

Cornflour---10gm

Mixed fruit jam--- 3gm

Egg brush

Recipe



Method:

Beat butter until it's become fluffy, then add icing sugar and mix it well...add egg untill combined. Then mix flour gently and make the cookie dough. Keep in fridge for resting 30 minutes. Bring the dough, roll it out and cut with cookie cutter. Bake cookies in a preheated oven for 12-15 minutes at 150 degree Celsius. After bake serve with mix fruit jam and a cup of tea or coffee.





Chocolate Donut



Recipe

Flour-- 200gm

Yeast --6gm

Sugar--50gm

Milk powder--20gm

Egg--20gm

Water---100ml

Salt--3gm

Butter--20gm

Oil---500ltr

Dark Chocolate



Method:

Mix all dry ingredients and wet ingredients and mix it very well. It Will be very soft dough. Proof for 30 minutes in room temperature. After it roll out the dough and cut into donut shape and proof it again for 30 minutes. Dip fry the donut for 2-3 minutes each side. After cooling down dip in melted dark chocolate and set aside for 15 minutes and then donuts are ready to serve.





Jam CookiesIngredients:Butter-- 50gmIcing sugar--25gmEgg--- 15gmVanilla essence--1 dropFlour---90gmCornflour---10gmMixed fruit jam--- 3gmEgg brushMethod:Beat butter until it's become fluffy, then add icing sugar and mix it well...add egg untill combined. Then mix flour gently and make the cookie dough. Keep in fridge for resting 30 minutes. Bring the dough, roll it out and cut with cookie cutter. Bake cookies in a preheated oven for 12-15 minutes at 150 degree Celsius. After bake serve with mix fruit jam and a cup of tea or coffee.Chocolate DonutIngredients:Flour-- 200gmYeast --6gmSugar--50gmMilk powder--20gmEgg--20gmWater---100mlSalt--3gmButter--20gmOil---500ltrDark ChocolateMethod:Mix all dry ingredients and wet ingredients and mix it very well. It Will be very soft dough. Proof for 30 minutes in room temperature. After it roll out the dough and cut into donut shape and proof it again for 30 minutes. Dip fry the donut for 2-3 minutes each side. After cooling down dip in melted dark chocolate and set aside for 15 minutes and then donuts are ready to serve.