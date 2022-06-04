Video
Dhaka Regency celebrates 15th anniversary

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort has completed glorious 15 years with excellence in service and celebrated the occasion with a Staff Party on May 26 on its own premises.
During this event, the associates were recognized for their hard work & dedication during ten to fifteen years of service at Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort. This celebration event became most colorful with the cultural program by the associates as well as the exclusive raffle draw gift arrangements sponsored by industry partners and stakeholders.
The Executive Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, Shahid Hamid FIH inaugurated this memorable program with a cake-cutting ceremony and warm speech to all the associates as thanksgiving for overcoming the toughest time with loyalty and dependability. Also, he shared the future road map for service excellence.


