Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:30 PM
Home Life & Style

Renaissance presents ‘Street Food Carnival’

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Life & Style Desk

"Street Food Carnival" designed by the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has kicked off from June 1, at its multi-cuisine restaurant 'BAHAR'.
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel now is ready to celebrate the treasure trove of delicious taste and aroma of the street foods around the globe. Get ready to acquaint your taste buds to some of the most authentic flavors from the streets around the world.
Around 120+ best street foods are exclusively prepared by Executive Chef Firman, who came all the way from Indonesia. Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel will present street food from all over the world. For example- Sate Lilit from Indonesian, som tam from Thailand, corndog from America, Hummus from Arabic, and specially fuchka from local Bangladesh.


