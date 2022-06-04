Rafija wins wherever she goes

During Covid Pandemic, we have seen many entrepreneurs emerging and winning customers online. Thanks to everything getting digital and internet-oriented these days, many women, who weren't able to unleash their talent, finally opened their wings and flew high!

Rafija Sultana, the youngest child of late retired army officer Abdus Sattar and housewife Mina Akter, is one of the inspiring figures for our youths. Rafija faced many challenges, but she conquered every bump in her life and now flying like a Phoenix.

It's always been her dream to work in the fashion design sector, even when she was studying at Narayanganj Morgan Girl's High School, she enjoyed doing designs on clothes. However, her dream was nipped in the bud or that's what she thought when she got married to Tayabul Islam Salim at a young age.

Still, Rafija didn't lose hope, she continued making Panjabi as gifts for her husband on different occasions. Seeing those unique dresses, her husband and relatives began to motivate her to start her own brand. Rafija got confident and finally took the step to start her business naming 'Rafija's Closet' in 2019.

It didn't take long for her to become popular with Bangladeshi customers. Her unique style dresses for men and women get sold out within 2 weeks after launching. She even has thousands of followers online.

Moreover, Rafija is a certified freelance makeup artist who has completed different courses on bridal makeovers. Her makeup skill is so good that she got awarded many times for her performance, and even got international recognition!

Thanks to her hard work, she got tons of awards for being a successful entrepreneur and also for her artistic ability. But can you even imagine, she is not giving her full-time attention to these two sectors only!

Rafija is still a master's student, studying at Dhaka University, she has a young boy, and she is always responsible for her role as a mother, wife, and proper family member. She is also overseeing her design business and coming up with new ideas every season. And of course, she has a busy schedule as a makeup artist too.

Rafija Sultana is an inspiring example for our young girls and women, showing them how to make money and play the role of a homemaker and achieve dreams at the same time, keeping balance in every area.


















