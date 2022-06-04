

Time to brand our local fashion

Cannes Festival is a huge event for all the movie lovers and critics from all around the world. This festival showcases the new movies from the entire genre including documentaries from all around the world. This annual festival is celebrated among all the movie makers and movie lovers. People who follow new trends and fashions also love this fest as this is a place where actors show up with beautiful designer clothings which often start off new trends in the fashion industry.

This year's Cannes Festival took place from 17 to 28 May. Actors walked on the red carpet with their gorgeous looks and wearables from various designers and brands. Being showcased in such huge platforms gives designers more inspiration to work on greater projects. Fashion designers and brands often custom create dresses for actors to wear on the festival. Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé, Diane Kruger in Oscar de la Renta, Deepika Padukone in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Bella Hadid in vintage Versace, and Elle Fanning in Armani Privé are a few noticable mentions from the red carpet walk of this year's Cannes Festival.

Bangladeshi fashion industry is also doing good day by day. Last year Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque stunned everyone with her traditional look on the red carpet wearing a Dhakai Jamdani sari designed by Bangladeshi brand Aarong. Apart from Aarong, lots of other independent designers and brands such as Maheen Khan, Biplob Saha, Tenzing Chakma, Bibiana are bringing new fashion to the industry while upholding the local culture and traditions.

This year, a few Bangladeshi actors attended the Festival including Arifin Shuvoo, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Ananta Jalil, and Afia Nusrat Barsha. The Bangladeshi actors and film makers are doing a great job upholding our film industry on global platform their efforts will also open an international window for our fashion. Bangladesh is already renowned for its ready-made garments sector. International platforms like Cannes Festival offers the opportunity to uphold the county's fashion industry too. Hopefully in the near future we will see more from the Bangladeshi fashion designers wardrobe on the red carpet of Cannes Festival.















