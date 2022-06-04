|
She
|
It was all dark in my world
When she came in as a ray of light!
I was hopeless and broken
But she taught me how to fight!!
Taking my hand she enlightened the way
She became my air to breath
And became the words i say!
She became the only star
On my cloudy dark sky.
She became my holy smile
And became the shoulder to cry!
She became the hunter and I the prey,
With her magical touch she turned my black world into light gray!
She became the blanket where I was curled
Without letting me know, she became my whole world!