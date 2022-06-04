It was all dark in my world

When she came in as a ray of light!

I was hopeless and broken

But she taught me how to fight!!



Taking my hand she enlightened the way

She became my air to breath

And became the words i say!



She became the only star

On my cloudy dark sky.

She became my holy smile

And became the shoulder to cry!



She became the hunter and I the prey,

With her magical touch she turned my black world into light gray!



She became the blanket where I was curled

Without letting me know, she became my whole world!