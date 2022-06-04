Care for the skin around your eyes

Video
Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Women\'s Own Desk

The skin around the eyes is the most delicate skin, as it's the thinnest skin on the face. It's one part of the body that can reflect early signs of ageing without proper skincare. From dark circles, puffy eyes to wrinkles, almost everyone faces of these beauty problems. No matter how old you are, it's never too early or late to take care of your eyes. Give your eyes the care they deserve with proper skincare tips.
Follow these tips to make your skin around the eyes healthy and youthful:
* Avoid rubbing eyes consciously. Rubbing can make current signs of ageing worse, leading to the formation of wrinkles and fine lines. Be gentle while removing make-up or using any skincare product.
* Sun protection all through the year is very important. The eye area is extremely prone to sun damage, thus it is mandatory to wear your sunglasses and wear sunscreen. You can invest in zinc oxide sunscreens, which don't irritate the eyes.
* Choose skincare products wisely. Usually, eyes are the first to react if the skin doesn't adapt to a specific product such as a cream, eye shadow, or a concealer.








