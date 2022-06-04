

Care for the skin around your eyes

Follow these tips to make your skin around the eyes healthy and youthful:

* Avoid rubbing eyes consciously. Rubbing can make current signs of ageing worse, leading to the formation of wrinkles and fine lines. Be gentle while removing make-up or using any skincare product.

* Sun protection all through the year is very important. The eye area is extremely prone to sun damage, thus it is mandatory to wear your sunglasses and wear sunscreen. You can invest in zinc oxide sunscreens, which don't irritate the eyes.

* Choose skincare products wisely. Usually, eyes are the first to react if the skin doesn't adapt to a specific product such as a cream, eye shadow, or a concealer.













