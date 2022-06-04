

Drug treatment management, mental health care training manual review workshop held

In the inaugural session of the workshop, UNAIDS Country Representative Dr. Saima Khan, UNFPA Technical Officer, Dr. Rahat Nur, Technical Specialist (Clinical Service) of Save the Children Dr. Ahmed Muttasim Billah, Sentence Planning Officer of GIZ Khan Mohammad Ilias, Iqbal Masud, Director Health and WASH Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission and KSM Tarique, Joint Director Health Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission were present.

The workshop was attended by Assistant Professor Md. Zahir Uddin of the National Institute of Mental Health, Assistant Professor Md. Selim Hossen of Dhaka University, Professor Shahin Islam of Dhaka University, Resident Psychiatrist of Central Addiction Treatment Center of Department of Narcotics Control Dr. Md. Rahanul Islam, Former Resident Psychiatrist of the Central Drug Addiction Treatment Center of the Department of Narcotics Control Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Psycho-logists from various NGOs, Addiction Counselors as well as JPRPHRPC Project staff and Psychologists from Dhaka Ahsania Mission Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, and Addiction Professionals from Drug Addiction Treatment Centers also participated.

The participants provided professional views and suggestions on the training manual on drug treatment management in the first part of the day and the second part, psychologists and psychiatrists in the group provided their opinions and feedback on the mental health care training manual. Note that Dhaka Ahsania Mission has been working for the last 3 decades to provide support services for substance use disorders and mental health care.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has been working inside the prison since 2014 for improving health conditions among the prisoners including substance use disorders and mental health care. These activities include providing counseling services to SUD in prisons, providing psychosocial education sessions, providing skill development training, and providing livelihood materials.







