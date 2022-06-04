Video
Child budget is important for future BD leaders

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shaikh Shahrukh

Today's children are the future leaders of the future. The more they will become mentally, physically and educationally strong, the more the future of the national will be enriched. For that we need adequate allocation, technology-rich modern education system, technology-rich community learning centers and corona-tolerant educational institutions.
Furthermore, there are around 69 lakh child laborers in the country. Millions of children live on the streets. A large number of children in our country are being deprived of the light of education as a result of the long-term Corona scenario.
According to statistics, about 45 percent of the population of Bangladesh is children, of which 40 percent live below the poverty line. Previously, A separate children's budget for children in the 2015-16 financial year to provide overall welfare, security and make them good citizens. This was undoubtedly a landmark step of the then government. The children's budget, which started in the 2015-16 financial year, has doubled in the 2019-20 fiscal year and at the same time 15 ministries have been added to the process. But the goal of the then finance minister to allocate 20 per cent of the total national budget for children by 2020 has not been achieved even today. Now is the time to meet that goal and the government should work towards that goal.
Recently, a national daily published that 100 crore taka of the children's budget for the financial year 2015-16 is lazy. Besides, Health and rehabilitation time demands. It is not possible to meet the SDGs by 2030 without the development of a large number of street children and disadvantaged children.
Due to the Corona situation across the country, the educational life of about four crore students is being affected. As well as physical and mental problems, women and children are being abused and child marriage is on the rise.  Although TV, radio and online classes have been introduced, this opportunity is less at the marginal level.  The progress that has been made in two decades has come to a standstill.  
Therefore, it is necessary to take timely steps, accumulate necessary funds and increase the use of technology. Since the Corona situation is not improving abruptly and has far-reaching direct and indirect negative effects, it is time for us to take some joint initiatives to deal with the situation and get immediate benefits, which are presented in the form of experts recommendations that comprise,
Firstly, continue various governmental and non-governmental relief activities for street children, disadvantaged and helpless children until the world become normalized. Besides, social security net under various Ministries and necessary allocations should be made for children.
Secondly, to expedite the activities of the department of children and accelerate the coordination of work among all the ministries concerned with children issues.
Thirdly, rehabilitation incentive programs for underprivileged children should be taken up and necessary funds should be allocated for this purpose. Also, establish a monitoring cell consisting of government and non-government organizations.
Fourthly, to ensure that street children, disadvantaged and helpless children do not engage in child labor or hazardous work, do not fall prey to drug addiction, child marriage, sexual harassment and trafficking. Also increase the number and budget of stipends.
Finally, conduct a nationwide survey to determine the number of street children and disadvantaged children. Fixed,  20percent of the national budget allocation for their education sector.
On this regard, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), distinguished follow Prof. Mostafizur Rahman said it important to increase the budget of child. Special program like mother and child based program, mid day meal, nutrition focus program is very important after covid period. So government needs to ensure the child budget first in the upcoming budget.


