Toni Morrison's first and most memorable novel 'The Bluest Eye' has been applauded for its profundity of language and striking vision. It is set in the author's childhood hometown in Lorain, Ohio. The plot is about the story of a black eleven-year-old Pecola Breedlove. Pecola wished for her eyes to be turned blue, to get loved, and to be beautiful as all blue-eyed, blonde youngsters in America.



The main context of this novel is the quest for individual identity, and the role of family and society in pursuing that identity. The topic is common throughout the book and is evident in the various characters. For instance, Pecola Breedlove, Cholly Breedlove, and Pauline Breedlove are examples of this search for identity and a symbol of the search for many Black Northern newcomers of that time. The reader must consider the situation in the lives of Blacks in America to comprehend the theme mentioned in the novel.



The family of Breedlove is made up of people living under one living space, a family in name only. Cholly, the leader of the entire family is constantly drunk and an abusive person. His abuse is evident toward his daughter and wife. He is physically abusive to Pauline, his spouse, and sexually to Pecola, his child. Pauline acts as a "mammy" in a white family, and she prefers her family over her biological one. Pecola is a black girl who has low self-esteem. The world has forced her to believe she is ugly and should have blue eyes to look gorgeous. So, each night she prays before bed that she will awake with eyes blue. Pecola was raised as a petty, unpopular girl in society. However, Pecola always wanted to be accepted and accepted by society. The picture of the 'Shirley Temple Beauty" encompasses her. The notion that she should have blue eyes to appear attractive has been instilled in Pecola's mind throughout her life.

Pecola always wonders if she were beautiful, different, perhaps Cholly would be different, Mrs. Breedlove too. So Pecola was eager after blue eyes. Numerous factors have contributed to imprinting this image of beauty in her. She was constantly viewed as a victim by many people around her. Mr. Yacowbski isn't interested in her and treats her like was invisible. As mentioned in the novel - he doesn't observe her because there's nothing to see. Her peers also influence her. They believe that since she's not beautiful, there is nothing worthy of her, and she's useless; this is why Pecola becomes the focus of their snarkiness. They would shout at her, saying, "Black e mo, black emo." Not just kids as well as adults, had to mock her. Geraldine was a white woman who was always adamant about not allowing "niggers". When she first saw Pecola at home, Geraldine began screaming at her, scolding her, and making her out of the house.



And for this reason, Pecola could not escape this kind of disdain. In her home, she also was confronted with the same situation. One day Pecola was at home with her mother in the house she works in. Unintentionally, she fell on the blueberry pie and was burnt by the steaming pastry. Pecola's mother ignored her pain and instead continued to comfort her "white daughter." A little girl's need for the affection that her mother gives her is the greatest affection she can ever be given. And, Her mother didn't fulfill her 'love hunger.' The rape committed by her dad is the final proof that Pecola must believe that she is an ugly, unlovable girl who is worthy of nothing.



In general, a father figure is a person children look for guidance and encouragement. However, Cholly, Pecola's father, is entirely different. Cholly harms Pecola severely rather than loving her and taking something very own of her away. After the sexual assault, Pecola was so sad to witness, and she became insane. Pecola's search for identity was shaped by her constant wish to get loved. She always thought she was born to be beautiful and loved; however, her family and community made it difficult for her to achieve this. So, Pecola did not establish her own unique identity within the community.



Cholly Breedlove, who was the father of Pecola, also lacked his own identity and self-respect. He was the son of an unwed mom. His father fled when he was born. The traumatic beginning of his life can be seen in his actions every day and his deeds. His mother also abandoned him to his own in the world. One of the main reasons for Cholly's wiliness was how the people around him treated Cholly. They didn't respect him and even gossiped about Cholly without his knowledge, behind his back. In this manner, the people made fun of his reputation. But, the final fall of Cholly comes at the same time as the assault of Pecola. As a result, when Pecola was raped, Cholly lost all possible humanity, and his quest for self-discovery ended in ruin.



Pauline Breedlove, the mother of Pecola, is another illustration of the essence of the search for identity. She feels genuinely happy working for the white family. Only there, she feels like being part of something valuable. In her quest for self-worth and satisfaction, she figured out how different she was from others. In the same way, the movie theater made her aware of the apparent distinction between her and the other women. Pauline there discovered the importance of physical beauty and learned what it meant. Being physically attractive was considered the definition of Shirley Temple's beauty, the formula of the blue eye and blonde hair to beautiful. Shirley Temple symbolized beauty, happiness, equality, worthiness, and general comfort. When Pauline developed these characteristics, she gained an opportunity to work as an African-American "mammy" in a white family.

Pauline felt like having the same qualities as her white members. However, the more time she spent in the presence of her black family and saw how awful, poor, and unworthy they were. Following that, Pauline mentally left her family to pursue the "perfect life." But she doesn't know that by committing herself to the life of a servant and a life of service, she'll remain an enslaved Black person in a white society.



I can't tell if the characters have discovered their identities or not. Pecola Breedlove wanted blue eyes and wanted to be accepted and admired by society as seen in her eyes. She isn't recognized by society, but the culture influences her. They mold her into who she will become by not providing her the support and guidance she requires. In the same way, Cholly found himself separated from the rest of the world. Cholly is demoralized and commits an act of cruelty after he becomes aware of society's impression of him. So, Pecola and Cholly finished with different outcomes. Pecola was separated; however, content and Cholly were separated but not satisfied.



Pauline, however, decided to choose a persona she was happy with. She was satisfied with her appearance. Her view of reality led her to believe that she was equal within society. Therefore, the Breedlove family represents the growing Black community of the North. They have been confronted with the same identity issues and various situations and issues as other members of the growing Black community of the North.

There is a significant influence of Afro-American Folklore on Toni. Toni's Afro-American Folklore is the basis for Morrison's stories and most Black American Literature. The themes such as the search for freedom, identity, and what is evil and the powerful poems of the powerless were the main themes of Afro-American literature. The Afro-American folklore captures the story of Black and White interactions within the United States. It embodies the feelings communicated in the Protest Literature. She delves deeply into the root causes of racism, sexism, and classism in her writings. She also exposes the ideological roots of these social evils that cause so much harm. 