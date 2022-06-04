

Lives of Strangers

Lives of strangers outside the windshield

May bring you existential depression.



You can wish you could become a fly

And fly away through the window

And lose yourself somewhere among

The undiscovered vastness of the world.



You can wish you could become raindrops,

And jump on stranger's umbrellas

And sleep on the aromatic green leaves

Of silent trees.



This is the beauty of life:

Among all this crowding wishes

Life finds its way.

We fill our wishes upon the silences

Taken from the lives of strangers.

