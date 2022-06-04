Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Lives of Strangers

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Mahmudul Hasan Hemal

Lives of Strangers

Lives of Strangers

As the car glides down the smooth country road
Lives of strangers outside the windshield
May bring you existential depression.

You can wish you could become a fly
And fly away through the window
And lose yourself somewhere among
The undiscovered vastness of the world.

You can wish you could become raindrops,
And jump on stranger's umbrellas
And sleep on the aromatic green leaves
Of silent trees.

This is the beauty of life:
Among all this crowding wishes
Life finds its way.
We fill our wishes upon the silences
Taken from the lives of strangers.
The poet is a civil servant



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lives of Strangers
Thursday
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Remembering dad
Mohammad Iqbal at the 59th Venice Biennale 2022
Virus
Dream Sage
Time, the Absolute Being


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft