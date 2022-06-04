|
Lives of Strangers
|
As the car glides down the smooth country road
Lives of strangers outside the windshield
May bring you existential depression.
You can wish you could become a fly
And fly away through the window
And lose yourself somewhere among
The undiscovered vastness of the world.
You can wish you could become raindrops,
And jump on stranger's umbrellas
And sleep on the aromatic green leaves
Of silent trees.
This is the beauty of life:
Among all this crowding wishes
Life finds its way.
We fill our wishes upon the silences
Taken from the lives of strangers.
