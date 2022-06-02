Video
Govt to bar packaged rice sale

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday said that the government is planning to impose bar on packaging rice buying from local markets and sell again at higher prices.
"Some six companies have been marketing packed rice at Tk80 to Tk85 per kg buying from local markets at Tk60 to Tk65. In some cases, they have paid the millers in advance for the supplying rice to them. Such incidents were found at some places including Naogaon, Dinajpur and Bogura. We have prevented some cases during the recent drives," he said, adding that the government is planning to impose bar on packaging rice buying from local markets and sell again.
He made the statement while talking to media at his Secretariat office on the special drives against illegal rice and food grain hoarders across the country.
The minister also informed that the ministry is likely to issue a circular barring rice packaging after buying from local markets and  supply in the markets at higher price adding huge
profits.
"The price of chunky coarse rice hasn't hiked. Price hiked for the rice BR28, BR29, Jirakatari and Shampakatari brand, which are being sold in the name of Najirshail and Miniket. The six companies have been buying huge rice from local markets and stocking. They are adding Tk10 to Tk15 as profit against its packing costs of only Tk3 per kg. They have no problem to buy the rice at higher prices," he said.
Regarding the government's plan about the six companies, Sadhan Majumder said, "We are planning to issue a circular that no one would be allowed to pack rice buying from local productions. They will have to pack rice importing from abroad paying 67 percent import taxes. We have already prepared a summery for the approval of the Prime Minister. At the same time, some decisions would be taken at the meeting of secretaries of Food, Commerce, Agriculture and Industry ministries."
The Department of National Consumer Rights Protection would also be incorporated in the meeting, he added.
He also elaborated the special drives against the illegal rice and food grain hoarders.



