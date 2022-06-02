Impact of C-19 on adolescents has far reaching impact on their future: Study

Long-term school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis have impacted the life transitions of adolescents in a multitude of ways beyond disruption in education, finds a recent study on 'Adolescent Girls' Vulnerabilities and Transitions in the Context of Covid -19'.

Adolescents reportedly had to grapple with reduced educational aspirations, poorer psychosocial wellbeing, increased restrictions and control over social relations and mobility and pressures to start work. The decisions made by parents and adolescents during Covid will influence their future life trajectories by determining their educational achievements, their reproductive health and also livelihood choices.

Findings from the study were shared at a Research Dissemination Event held on Wednesday (June 1), , at the BRAC Centre Inn in Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University and the Rule of Law Programme, implemented by GIZ Bangladesh.

The research has been supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

(FCDO). This is a significant piece of research reflecting the urgency of time. Germany, for its part, has been proud to support this work, in a year when it celebrates 50 years of partnership with Bangladesh.

The mixed-method study, conducted during September to November 2021, aimed to shed light on women and girls' access to justice in Bangladesh by analysing adolescent girls' life transitions in the context of the Covid -19 pandemic.

According to the research, 35 per cent of adolescents studied for 3-5 hours before the pandemic - which went down to 14 per cent during Covid -19. While Covid -19 did not significantly affect drop-outs rates, at least 35 per cent of the dropouts mentioned that Covid -19 had led to unwillingness to study further, and another 16 per cent said they could no longer afford it.

Although the study found little variation in the rate of early marriage before and after the pandemic, nearly 50 per cent of the parents said that their decision to marry off their daughters was moderately or highly influenced by Covid -19.

Therefore, Covid -19 did encourage some households to take the decision to marry off their daughters as they felt social pressure to ensure that their daughters' and their family's honour would be protected.

Security considerations and perceived reputational risks proved more important than poverty for early marriage and withdrawal from school, according to the study. Security considerations, and not simply poverty, were also important in parental decisions to put boys to work in the context of school closure.

In his opening remarks, Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) contextualised the research, "The economic and school closure shock together created an overlapping risk and concerning dynamic which led to the deepening of existing vulnerabilities along with creating new ones. Through our study and the discussion today, we look at what it means in terms of policy and programme design. Tackling the economic distress and the importance of educational quality and school as a socialization platform emerges strongly as a policy priority."

In his speech, the Chief Guest of the event, Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (MoLJPA) said, "There is a need to focus on recovery, and support human capability and wellbeing in a holistic sense, across policy areas. The government, development partners and civil society can work together to create a more resilient and inclusive system, within which access to justice is a fundamental human right, regardless of gender and socioeconomic status."











