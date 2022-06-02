Video
HC stays 3 DSA cases against journo Kajol for 2 months

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday stayed the trial proceedings of three cases filed under the Digital Security Act against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol for two months.
The HC bench comprising Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Atoar Rahman came up with the stay orders following three appeals filed by Kajol for staying the trial proceedings of the cases.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for Kajol while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state during the hearing on the appeals.
After the HC order, Barua told reporters that the HC suspended all proceedings of three cases filed against Kajol for two months. The HC bench also fixed July 27 for final hearing on the appeals, he added.
On November 8 last year, the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka framed charges against Kajol in three cases filed under the Digital Security Act.
Kajol went missing on
March 10, 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.
They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on various social media platforms about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations, respectively, under the same act on March 10 and 11 last year.
After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) near the Benapole border on May 3, 2020, and produced in a Jashore court the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as the Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
On November 24, 2020, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the stringent act.
On December 17 that year, the High Court granted him bail in the remaining two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release. He was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on December 25 last year.


