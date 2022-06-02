Exporters oppose proposal of doubling source tax

Exporters said in the existing global business scenario a proposal of doubling source tax in the upcoming national budget is not a business friendly initiative.

Though the motive of the government is to increase revenue, it is not wise calculation of targeting export sector at the moment when globally inflation is becoming higher.

Without raising source tax the government is already getting a good amount of revenue from export sector as the volume

is becoming higher every year due to the business people's hard work and creative market penetration.

Explaining this Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) told the Daily Observer that every year the government targets for higher export performance and it is also rising. It means volume is increasing. So, now the government is getting higher tax on higher volume with its existing 0.5 per cent.

He said on the other hand the exporters by facing various obstacles locally and internationally are earning foreign currency and they are contributing to the national economic growth. In this case if extra source tax is imposed, the new generation exporters will be discouraged and they may not feel happy in doing business.

He said with the Bangladesh Bank's latest initiative of selling export proceeds to the exporters own bank is not a problem if there is a same rate in purchasing and selling dollars.

"But I am against the proposal of doubling source tax", the BGMEA President said. It is injustice, he added.

"I hope the government will think wise before its final execution in the upcoming national budget", Hassan said.

The BGMEA first Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said both export and economy have started becoming normal after the prolonged coronavirus pandemic caused slowdown.

"Though we are getting good orders now, Russia-Ukraine war is creating some troubles as inflation is rising globally and we are in fear that purchasing capacity may decline in our export market," he said.

Besides, the exporters are in pressure to adjust bank loans that were taken from the government's special subsidized loans during pandemic to tackle Covid-19 consequences.

In the local market inflation is also higher as a result cost of doing business is also on rise he said and added the probable 1 per cent source tax seriously hamper export business.

He said 1 per cent tax will imposed on free on board (f.o.b) amount of which more than 80 per cent is back to back letter of credit and 20 per cent is value addition.

If it is raised from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent on f.o.b amount ultimately the whole charge will be gone from 20 per cent value addition of which 15 per cent is costs of other doing business and my profit is only 5 per cent.

"So I will have to pay one per cent source tax from my only 5 per cent profit", which is injustice and it's not an export friendly decision in the upcoming budget.

He explained, "If my f.o.b value is $100 and source tax is one per cent then it comes one dollar. But I have to pay this one dollar from my five per cent profit that is from $5 as $80 dollar out of $100 is back to back letter of credit expenditure and $15 is my business expenditure including wages and others."













