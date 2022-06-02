Dhaka-KL meet on sending migrants to Malaysia today

Amid protest from the anti-syndicate recruiting agencies for not allowing syndication in the Malaysian foreign workers market, the secretary-level meeting of Bangladesh and Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) is set to be held in Dhaka today to finalise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on sending Bangladeshi migrants to the country after around three and half a year.

The meeting will be held at 11am in the conference room of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry's Eskaton Office in Dhaka. To join the meeting, a high level delegation led by Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan would land in Dhaka by Wednesday mid-night.

However, the Malaysian Human Resources Minister and Bangladeshi Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed will not join the meeting. They will be briefed about the outcomes after the meeting and an official 'paper of

document' would be signed in their presence, according to the ministry officials concerned and recruiting agency owners relevant with the process.

Ministry officials and recruiting agency owners hoped that recruitment of manpower from Bangladesh is likely to resume soon, as both the countries will sign the documents of SOP after the secretary-level meeting of JWG on unresolved issues related to manpower sending process.

Malaysia, a vital market for Bangladeshi migrant workers, signed a fresh deal with Bangladesh on December 19, 2021 for hiring workers for 13 different sectors.

However, the recruitment process could not be started due to different factors. A section of manpower recruiters, from the beginning of signing the deal, alleged syndication in the process. They also urged the government to keep the market open for all valid recruitment agencies.

Despite exchange of several letters between Bangladesh's Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (EWOE) and Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources, there was no visible outcome so far in resuming manpower recruitment in last six months as the Malaysian Government was not responding to the request of Bangladesh to hold a fresh meeting of JWG to finalize the SOP.

Now, the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting has been rescheduled on Thursday (June 2) at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in Dhaka to resolve relevant issues. Earlier, the meeting was deferred four times - scheduled to be held on May 12, May 22, May 26 and May 28, according to officials.

However, a major section of the manpower recruiters have been demanding allowing the country's all valid recruiting agencies to send Bangladeshi migrants to the country claiming that a syndicate of only 25 recruiting agencies have been active for further syndication for manipulating the market.

Talking to journalists on Wednesday, EWOE Minister Imran Ahmad hinted that there is a possibility of positive outcome - in reopening manpower hiring from Bangladesh to Malaysia - after the meetings.

"I want the job market to be opened, as our workers will get opportunities to find jobs there. But I would give priority to protect the interests of our workers," he added.

Officials and recruiting agents hoped a significant number of Bangladeshi workers would get jobs in Malaysia after it resumes recruitment. The country now needs foreign workers for various sectors - plantations, agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction, and domestic help.

The reopening has come after about three and half a year's ban - following alleged syndication in the previous recruitment system. The Malaysian government stopped hiring workers from Bangladesh in September 2018.

Officials and recruiters believe that the number of overseas jobs can increase considerably in 2022, if the market is opened shortly.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, former secretary general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), said they are hopeful that a positive development regarding opening the market would come after the meetings.

He also sought equal opportunities for all licensed manpower recruiters in the migration process to Malaysia.

On the other hand, a section of recruiters repeatedly demanded not to allow any syndication and bringing the alleged 25-member syndication under punishment.

At a view exchange meeting held on Tuesday, former BAIRA President Abul Bashar, also an organizer of BAIRA Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance (BASGA) said that they would not allow any syndicate in the market. If the government allows only 25 BRAs for sending migrants, they would start stringent movement to prevent the initiative.

"If the syndicate gets further chance, the market would again be destroyed like 2018. The members of the syndicate would charge additional fees than the government fixes and huge amount of money would be laundered from the country. It would also create sufferings for the overseas jobseekers," he said, seeking the Prime Minister's interference on the issue.

Country's migrant rights activists said both the governments should ensure that no malpractice takes place in the sending process of Bangladeshi workers.

Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Programme (OKUP) Chairman Shakirul Islam said the government should remain strict in protecting workers' benefits and rights. High migration cost and exploitations are common in the migration process to Malaysia. Authorities have to ensure a mechanism that would stop these unethical acts.

More than 12 lakh Bangladeshis have gone to Malaysia for jobs since 1978, as per the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) data. Malaysia is a vital job destination for Bangladeshi migrants, as they fetched more than US$2 billion in remittance from the country in 2020-21 fiscal year.











