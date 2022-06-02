Special drives in rice markets contiune



A team from the Ministry of Food conducted a drive against illegal rice hoarders at Kawran Bazar wholesale rice market in the city aiming at maintaining smooth food supply chain for consumers on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, several teams led by local administration have operated special drives in all districts and upazilas across the country to ensure that every one is following the rules of the government and not hoarding any food grains in their hands illegally.

The teams have penalized some rice traders worth of Tk23.60 lakh

during the drives at Tangail, Kushtia, Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Feni, Laksmipur, Cumilla, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Bogura, Natore, Pabna, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Barishal, Bhola, Potuakhali and Sherpur districts.

But, the traders of Dhaka were not penalized as most of the traders were not aware of the government's provision of renewing their licenses and grain stocking capacities.

Considering the situation, the special drive teams formed comprising the representatives of the Food Ministry, Department of National Consumer Rights Protection, RAB, Police, NSI and other authorities warned the traders of renewing their licenses and following the rules of food grain stocking in future.

Food Ministry's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Md Kamal Hossain told this correspondent that during the drives, the teams found some rice trading agency office vacant as the owners and workers of the shops escaped as he came to know about the drives.

In some outlets, the teams found the owners, but they were unaware about the provisions. They have been given times to renew their licenses and following the government rules of stocking grain in their hands.

The team led by ministry's Deputy Secretary Habibur Rahman operated drives at Mohammadpur Town and Krishi Market while the team of DS Md. Shamsuzzaman inspected Babubazar, team of DS Hure Jannat at Hatirpur Bazar, team of DS Marzina Akter at Karwan Bazar and team of Senior Assistant Secretary Mashiur Rahman at Mirpur-1 Bazar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Food Ministry decided to form eight central monitoring teams and separate teams for all districts and upazilas to ensure monitoring the rice mills and traders, so that the rules of food grain buying and stocking are followed properly.

The decision has come after the Prime Minister's directives to monitor the market as rice and Atta prices are increasing amid the full season of Boro harvetsing.











The monitoring teams formed by the Food Ministry on Wednesday conducted special drives at several rice markets and food grains shops in five areas in the Dhaka city.Meanwhile, several teams led by local administration have operated special drives in all districts and upazilas across the country to ensure that every one is following the rules of the government and not hoarding any food grains in their hands illegally.The teams have penalized some rice traders worth of Tk23.60 lakhduring the drives at Tangail, Kushtia, Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Feni, Laksmipur, Cumilla, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Bogura, Natore, Pabna, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Barishal, Bhola, Potuakhali and Sherpur districts.But, the traders of Dhaka were not penalized as most of the traders were not aware of the government's provision of renewing their licenses and grain stocking capacities.Considering the situation, the special drive teams formed comprising the representatives of the Food Ministry, Department of National Consumer Rights Protection, RAB, Police, NSI and other authorities warned the traders of renewing their licenses and following the rules of food grain stocking in future.Food Ministry's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Md Kamal Hossain told this correspondent that during the drives, the teams found some rice trading agency office vacant as the owners and workers of the shops escaped as he came to know about the drives.In some outlets, the teams found the owners, but they were unaware about the provisions. They have been given times to renew their licenses and following the government rules of stocking grain in their hands.The team led by ministry's Deputy Secretary Habibur Rahman operated drives at Mohammadpur Town and Krishi Market while the team of DS Md. Shamsuzzaman inspected Babubazar, team of DS Hure Jannat at Hatirpur Bazar, team of DS Marzina Akter at Karwan Bazar and team of Senior Assistant Secretary Mashiur Rahman at Mirpur-1 Bazar.Earlier on Tuesday, the Food Ministry decided to form eight central monitoring teams and separate teams for all districts and upazilas to ensure monitoring the rice mills and traders, so that the rules of food grain buying and stocking are followed properly.The decision has come after the Prime Minister's directives to monitor the market as rice and Atta prices are increasing amid the full season of Boro harvetsing.