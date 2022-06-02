Video
Thursday, 2 June, 2022
Home Front Page

Budget to address uncertainty of world economy, says Kamal

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that uncertainty will be the most important factor in the next year's budget. The budget will take into account the uncertainty that exists in the world economy. How to make the country's economy more dynamic will be given importance in the budget.
The Minister was responding to a question from reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement chaired by virtual finance minister on Wednesday.
He said that after the Covid-19 pandemic when the economy was trying to recover from the shock, the Russia-Ukraine war started which created huge vulnerabilities and uncertainties globally.
"Every country in the world has to face the challenges of the vulnerabilities and they are under pressure", he said adding that these uncertainties and vulnerabilities will create opportunities as well.
The Finance Minister said, "Social security has been widened in the budget. We will help the people of our country as much as we can in the challenging time we are facing. I will not impose on them anything that would not be fair."
Kamal said his main focus in the budget will be recovering the economy from the uncertainties and vulnerabilities. "We'll try to bring dynamism in the economy".
Responding to a question on the CPD's observation that the country's financial sector is led by a weak leadership, the finance minister said Bangladesh has been the best country in the world in economic management.
"The way we run the economy in a crisis situation, the administrative efficiency we showed, it's
the best compared with the other countries", he claimed.
He, however, refused to disclose the main thrusts of the national budget. "Just waitYou will see when the budget is placed in Parliament".
He hinted that strengthening the social safety-net programme will get a special focus in the upcoming budget.
