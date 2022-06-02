Video
AL expects to gather 10 lakh people at rally on Padma Bridge opening

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) expects more than 10 lakh people to attend at the rally to be held at Kanthalbari after the inauguration of the much anticipated Padma Bridge on June 25.
The leaders expressed this hope on Wednesday afternoon at a coordination meeting which was called to make the rally successful and planwise at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.
After the meeting, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told
media, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, is going to inaugurate our dream Padma Bridge on June 25. There is endless dream of the people of Bangladesh about the Padma Bridge. Centring the day of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, there is a lot of excitement among the people all over the country. We have made preliminary plans in today's meeting on how it will be celebrated."
He said, "After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, we have a public meeting. It will start at 11:00 am at the Kanthalbari ferry terminal on the bank of the Padma. We want to make this public meeting a success. This public meeting will be attended by people from 21 districts of the southern region and around Dhaka. We have discussed making this public meeting a success. We hope that the public meeting of our leader on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge will turn into a huge event with the presence of millions of people."
Mentioning that there will be a day-long programme including cultural programme on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge, Bahauddin said, "We want everyone's cooperation. We welcome everyone's participation there."
In response to a question, Nasim said, "Padma Bridge is the aspiration of people all over Bangladesh. If anyone harbours any conspiratorial blueprint for this, then the people of the country will counter appropriately and resist. No one can conspire against it."
Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury, chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, said, "The Padma Bridge is the root of the economic liberation of our people of South Bengal. The bridge will change our economy. Its inauguration will be memorable in our history."
AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam said, "Most people will come from Munshiganj, Dhaka and its environs on the occasion of inauguration of the Padma Bridge. Besides, our people will come from Barisal division. We will have a meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of the southern districts AL before the public meeting."
Also present at the meeting were Awami League Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Afzal Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and others.


