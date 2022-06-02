GDP size likely to increase by Tk 14,000cr next FY

The Finance Ministry has set the gross domestic product (GDP) size at the current market price of Tk 44,50,000 crore for the next fiscal year (2022-23). This is more than the current GDP of Tk 14,000 crore. At fixed prices, the GDP growth rate has been fixed at 7.5 per cent, Finance Ministry sources said.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in the current financial year (2021-22) the market value of GDP will be Tk 30,39,263 crore. The size of GDP has been fixed at the market price for the next fiscal year with an increase of Tk 14,000 crore more. However, in the previous fiscal year (2020-21) it was Tk 26,33,944 crore.

The Finance Ministry thinks that the development of power, energy, communication and transport sectors will be involved in sustaining the growth in the coming years. The impact of the development of these sectors will play an important role in achieving the growth of other sectors including the industry. Besides, more importance is being given to the agricultural sector in achieving the growth.

Sources said that two big mega projects will be launched in the next fiscal year. The Padma Bridge is being opened on June 25 this of the current fiscal year. As a result, the trade and commerce of the country will open anew. Which will have a positive impact on the economy.

According to the observations, after the launch of this bridge, the GDP growth will add about 1.5 per cent. After this, metro rail will run from north to south of the capital. In the port city of Chattogram, the tunnel under the river Karnafuli will also be opened by that time. If these three projects are launched, the GDP will increase from 1.5 per cent to about 2 per cent. The

government is expecting from these aspects behind the increase in the size of GDP.

Mahbub Ahmed, former senior finance secretary, said that normal growth is very important. The key to moving the economy forward. If there is no growth, the economy will come to a standstill. The suffering of the people will begin. However, it should be kept in mind that rich people get the key benefits of high growth in developing economies. Poor people get some benefits through trickle-down effect.

According to the Finance Ministry, the price of food, fuel and fertilizer rose the most during the Russia-Ukraine war, but the government is subsidizing. As a result, farmers are being given lower prices for their produce even if they buy fertilizer at higher prices. A similar subsidy will be given next year. That is why a plan has been taken to give a subsidy of Tk 12,000 crore in agriculture in the next financial year.

Economists and business leaders say if traffic on the Padma Bridge starts if the metro rail in Dhaka goes on in full swing, if the Karnafuli tunnel is opened, a new touch of development will be seen in Bangladesh. The tunnel alone will reduce the distance between Cox's Bazar and Chattogram by 40 km.

As a result, the journey of a different Bangladesh in terms of infrastructure capacity will start in 2023. The horizon of Bangladesh's economy will change. This will have a clear impact on GDP growth. Most will be added to the transport, storage and communication sectors.

According to the Finance Ministry, the size of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk 677,864 crore. Of this, the total revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore, which was estimated at Tk 389,000 crore. As a result, the total revenue target in the next budget is increasing to Tk 44,000 crore.

The target is to collect Tk 117,946 crore in the income tax sector, Tk 42,456 crore in the Customs sector, Tk 2,04,075 crore in the VAT sector and Tk 5,523 crore in other sectors.

Sources further said the economic growth of next year has been fixed at 7.5 per cent. One of the key drivers of this growth is investment. In order to achieve growth, an investment target of Tk 1,390,000 crore has been set for the next fiscal year. Of this, the target for investment in the private sector is Tk 1,099,000 crore. This is 24.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, the target of government investment is Tk 291,246 crore. This is 6.6 per cent of GDP.











