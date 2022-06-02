

Budget reflects our polls manifesto: PM

She also said, "We do not forget our commitments. Every time we take the

manifesto in hand and consider how much we have to do in upcoming days to announce budget accordingly."

She made the remarks in her introductory speech at a meeting of the AL's advisory council at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban.

At the beginning of the meeting, a minute of silence was observed paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyrs of August 15 and members of the late Advisory Council. At that time the forgiveness of the souls of all of them was sought.

The Prime Minister said, "We have developed from the grassroots. Today we have got the status of a developing country. The Padma Bridge was a challenge. We were able to take this challenge because we were honest. We have built the bridge with our own finance. I will inaugurate it on June 25, In-sha-Allah. The Canadian court verdict proves that all allegations regarding Padma Bridge were false."

Mentioning the involvement of Muhammad Yunus for stopping financing from World Bank on the Padma Bridge, she said, "Dr Yunus has done this only for the post of Managing Director (MD) of Grameen Bank. Yunus was the MD of Grameen Bank illegally until the age of 71. He lost the case. The World Bank shut down the fund due to his conspiracy. Later, we did it on our own fund. We are doing 90 per cent development of the country with our own funds. Bangladesh has been changed today."

The Prime Minister said, "After August 15, 1975, the condition of Bangladesh in the world was deplorable. For the reason that, power passed into the hands of military dictators instead of people. The dictators seized power using their military uniform. As a result, they only developed themselves instead of the country. 19 to 20 coups occurred in the country. There was clamour of arms in the educational institutions, there was serious session jam."

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina further said that the party's national council will be held by December.









