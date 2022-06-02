Bernicat sworn in as DG of US Foreign Service

Marcia S. Bernicat, former US ambassador to Bangladesh, was sworn in on Tuesday as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Global Talent, says the US Department of State.

A career member of the Foreign Service for 41 years, she was acting assistant secretary in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) until September 30, 2021.

Also, from January-August 2021, she served concurrently as Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.

From 2019-2020, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for OES. She has also served as US Ambassador to Bangladesh and to Senegal and Guinea Bissau, Deputy Chief of Mission in Barbados and Malawi, and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Human Resources, among many other positions with the Department.

Director General Bernicat is a graduate of Lafayette College and Georgetown University. -UNB