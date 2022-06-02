Demand to make proposed pension scheme poor-friendly

Civil society representatives on Wednesday demanded inclusion of income taxpayers directly in the proposed 'Universal Pension Scheme (UPS)' that is going to be announced in the upcoming national budget for 2022-23 fiscal years.

They have also recommended the government to ensure mass participation and take their opinion to design an effective and sustainable pension scheme at a seminar held in the National Press Club in the city.

Palli Karma Sansthan Foundation Chairman Dr Quazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmed chaired the event organized by the COAST foundation. Chairman of COAST Foundation Dr Tofail Ahmed moderated.

Among others, Jatiya Party lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwari, former NBR Chairman Abdul Majid, Additional Secretary of General Economic Division (GED) Mahabubul Hoque, Bangladesh Unayan Parishad Executive Director (ED) Dr Nilufar Banu, Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed of Jatiya Sramik Jote, Executive Vice President of ASA Fazlul Hoque, ED of SBF Asgor Ali Sabri and representatives from various corners spoke the event while Ahsanul Karim of COAST presented the keynote.

In a keynote, Ahsanul Karim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced the UPS as a flickering light in the future for the senior citizens. But the approach of UPS is somehow commercial instead of focusing on right based approach, while Bangladesh is a welfare state constitutionally.

In the keynote, he demanded inclusion of income taxpayers directly as key resource mobilizer to develop the country and has the right to get the benefit, allocation of a portion of the amount from tax resource mobilization through the national budget every year, provide a sovereign guarantee of the pension fund security and ensuring inclusive participation and mass opinion to design the pension scheme for its effectiveness and long-term sustainability.

Former NBR Chairman Abdul Majid said that the country's tax system is not working with welfare focused, that is why it hardly serves the people's rights. The government has introduced the UPS that is good but needs deep analysis to make it effective and with proper structuring.

He suggested for revision of existing taxation system for the benefit of the people directly, which will encourage to pay more tax.

Shamim Haider, MP, said the proposed UPS is like an investing instrument scheme that needs to revise for shaping an institutional frame to serve all levels of people based on their economic status. The revision must be done before submitting it to the Cabinet meeting.

Dr Tofail opined that government employees get their benefits more quickly than in people-centered welfare schemes as they are controlling the policy frame. The UPS is now one of the options that can benefit the people who pay taxes both direct and indirectly.

Mahabul Hoque said the 8th Five-Year Plan has adopted the UPS where 50 per cent will be from tax financing. We have a plan to increase the Tax-GDP ratio by at least 12pc. If we can be successful on it then additional money will support us to finance the UPS.

Dr Mesbah focused on the issue of accountability and good governance as a burning question of proposed UPS and its process of implementation. Since, there is a lot of evidence of misappropriation of resources and people's money.

Quazi Koliquzzaman said the Awami League political manifesto is to make the country a welfare state. All initiatives of the government are to be focused on ensuring justice and welfare of the people. So make the pension scheme people-focused especially for poor people quickly.



