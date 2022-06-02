Video
1,49,540 to sit for SSC exams under Ctg Board

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

CHATTOGRAM, June 1: A total of 1,49,540 examinees will appear at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under Chittagong Education Board (CEB) this year. The examinations will begin on June 19 next.
Narayon Chandra Nath, controller of CEB said that they have completed all preparations to hold the examinations in a peaceful atmosphere.
As many as 30,359 students from science group, 59,050 from humanities group and 60,131 students from business administration group are scheduled to sit for the examinations.
Of the total students 68,128 are male students and 81,412 are female students.
The students will participate in the examinations from 1,095 high schools through 213 centers.
A total of 60 vigilance teams consisting of teachers and magistrates have been formed to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities.    -BSS


