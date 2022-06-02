Rains to drench the country

A reprieve from the sweltering summer heat is on the way, as showers are likely to drench the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the weather department said Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur division and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). -UNB







