Pregnant woman who ‘set herself on fire’ dies in city

A 3-month pregnant woman who reportedly tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire in the city's Gulbagh area died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meem Akhter, 18, breathed her last at the Burn Unit of the hospital around 5.45am, said Bachchhu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Meem's husband Rummon said that he had an altercation with Meem on Friday night and she tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire by pouring kerosene on her body Saturday morning.

Later, she was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute with 95 percent burn injuries.

Police detained Rummon from the hospital after her death. -UNB












