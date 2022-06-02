Three placed on 1 day remand

Three persons were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday for allegedly creating false police clearance certificates.

The remanded accused are Md Masud Mia, Md Kamal Hossain and Md Golam Kibria.

They were arrested from Dhaka's Farmgate, Khilkhet and Keraniganj areas on Tuesday.

The three were nabbed after Paltan police ran an investigation that found the fake addresses mentioned in their documents. Besides, the arrestees also forged the signature of a ward councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Police contacted the ward councilor concerned since his signature was used for online application. The councilor said that the online attaching a fake certificate while his signature was forged.

According to police, the police clearance needs only Tk 500 to be deposited in bank and no more money is required.











