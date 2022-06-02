Video
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:40 AM
Man detained with 34 gold bars at Ctg airport

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 1: Customs officials on Wednesday claimed to have detained a man with 34 gold bars at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.
The detainee has been identified as Saiful Islam of Lohagara upazila in Chattogram.
Wing Commander Farhad Hossain, director of the airport, said an Air Arabia Airlines flight from Dubai landed at the airport around 7.30am. Tipped off, a team of Customs intelligence sleuths frisked Saidul on board the aircraft and seized the gold bars. "A process is on to take legal steps against the detainee," said deputy commissioner of Customs Intelligence, AKM Sultan Mahmud.


