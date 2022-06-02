Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

CHATTOGRAM, June 1: The overall activities of Chittagong University came to a halt on Wednesday as a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) enforced a blockade from the morning following infighting between its two factions.
Witnesses said a group of BCL men put the main gate of the university under lock and key and stopped the shuttle train services by placing logs on the rail tracks, causing sufferings to the students.
No buses which carry teachers left for the city in the morning amid obstruction by the BCL men and different departments were forced to postpone their exams and classes, said students.
Sources said Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy and Mohammd Rashed, two leaders of Chhatra League 'VX group' were beaten up by some supporters of Jubo League leader Hanif around 1 am in front of Mazar Gate area while they were going to the campus by a motorbike.
The Jubo League activists also vandalized their motorbike.
Prof Shahidul Islam, assistant proctor of the university, said following the incident, the leaders and activities of Chhattra League halted shuttle train services and shut the main gate of the university, barring all vehicles to enter the campus.
SM Manirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university, said the students and teachers failed to go to the university due to lack of transport, forcing the authorities concerned to suspend all classes and examinations.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demand to make proposed pension scheme poor-friendly
1,49,540 to sit for SSC exams under Ctg Board
Rains to drench the country
Pregnant woman who ‘set herself on fire’ dies in city
Three placed on 1 day remand
The foot over bridge turned into a death trap
Man detained with 34 gold bars at Ctg airport
BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft