BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU

CHATTOGRAM, June 1: The overall activities of Chittagong University came to a halt on Wednesday as a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) enforced a blockade from the morning following infighting between its two factions.

Witnesses said a group of BCL men put the main gate of the university under lock and key and stopped the shuttle train services by placing logs on the rail tracks, causing sufferings to the students.

No buses which carry teachers left for the city in the morning amid obstruction by the BCL men and different departments were forced to postpone their exams and classes, said students.

Sources said Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy and Mohammd Rashed, two leaders of Chhatra League 'VX group' were beaten up by some supporters of Jubo League leader Hanif around 1 am in front of Mazar Gate area while they were going to the campus by a motorbike.

The Jubo League activists also vandalized their motorbike.

Prof Shahidul Islam, assistant proctor of the university, said following the incident, the leaders and activities of Chhattra League halted shuttle train services and shut the main gate of the university, barring all vehicles to enter the campus.

SM Manirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university, said the students and teachers failed to go to the university due to lack of transport, forcing the authorities concerned to suspend all classes and examinations. -UNB











