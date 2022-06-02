

Portuguese acknowledgement of our socio-economic development



Moreover, Portugal's acknowledgement of Bangladesh's economic and social development will tip the balance in favour UN Development Policy Committee's recent recommendation for upgrading Bangladesh from least developed country to a developing country status. Reportedly, Portuguese minister reiterated his stand for cooperating with Bangladesh in the diverse areas of renewable energy, green transition, marine technology, ocean economy and others.



Reassuringly, to consolidate the existing ties at multilateral level, the minister also invited Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming 2nd UN Ocean conference to be held next month in Portugal. However, on the topic of common issues both countries are sailing in the same boat, there is also a ground for them to work together. We are also a coastal country like Portugal, share the same existential threat from climate change and feel the necessity to foster climate cooperation.



We believe, time has come for Bangladesh to get ready with necessary infrastructure to welcome more Portuguese investment as well as encourage big companies of that country for joint ventures. Foreign investments in the country marked a sharp increase in the past decade. In full agreement with the Portuguese minister, we also believe, that it is the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that took Bangladesh into the forefront of global limelight.



And had the investment flow not been hampered by the pandemic, we are sure; Bangladesh could perform better in this regard. Apart from aforementioned sectors cited by the Portuguese minister, there are many sectors fast flourishing in our country at the moment. Tourism, ICT and clothing have already developed as important sectors where more foreign investment can be attracted through economic diplomacy.



We believe, stronger bilateral ties between two countries will also open a new labour market for Bangladesh. At the same time, we must keep in mind that earlier on various occasions, many foreign investors have thrown up their cards raising allegations of complex business procedures in Bangladesh. Issues that stand as stumble blocks including bureaucratic red tapes, poor socio-economic and physical structure, interrupted energy supply and low labour productivity must be addressed.



