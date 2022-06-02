Video
Letter To the Editor

Teen gang violence

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Dear Sir
Criminal activities of juvenile terrorists are being observed all over the country. The issue is not only for the guardian class, but also for the state. What is the guarantee that those who are involved in criminal activities as teenagers will not be listed in the list of top terrorists one day?

Hopefully, the government has taken initiative to establish youth clubs at the marginal level of the country with the aim of inculcating sensitive behaviour, empathy and values among the adolescents. Such clubs have already been established in several districts of the country. Children between the ages of 11 and 19 will be in charge of the members and management of these clubs established in their respective areas. Apart from organizing debates and literary and cultural activities, the members of the club will also get an opportunity to get involved in various sports. Apart from this, the sincere role of the family and society including the government and law enforcement is desired in preventing the birth and development of juvenile delinquency and juvenile gangs.

The administration and law enforcement agencies as well as eminent persons including various political and social organizations should come forward to prevent this disease before it spreads    widely in the society.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



