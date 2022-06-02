Awakening human values in addressing crimes

Illegal act is an act against the law made for the peace of the country and society. As a result of this, a person is punished according to the level of crime as pert the penal code 1860, imprisonment or fine or both. There are various theories about the purpose of this punishment.



Firstly: Resistance doctrine: The purpose of punishment is to educate the society in the light of this doctrine. Criminals are punished because the cruelty of punishment can prevent people from committing similar crimes. There is fear in this punishment which cannot be the basis of morality.



Secondly: Revenge Doctrine: Every human being has to bear the responsibility for his own voluntary action. So every criminal has to bear the responsibility for his crime. In this doctrine, a criminal has to accept proportional loss as much as he has done to the society.



In this doctrine, there is a formula of 'murder instead of murder'. But in the case of exemplary punishment, there is a hint that the same crime will be reduced later. In spite of blocking the way of crime in the society, exemplary punishment can be given if the crime is exceeded. Different religions also have provision of exemplary punishment.



Thirdly: Corrective Doctrine: Corrective punishment states that the purpose of punishment is to correct the offender. According to sociologists, morality is dormant in people. People deviate from the moral path due to social, political and economic reasons. It is almost impossible to correct it if it is established.



Analysing the above doctrines on punishment, it can be seen that punishment cannot be a way to suppress crime. It is only temporary prevention of crime. There are District Sessions Courts in all districts and mohanogor of Bangladesh. The Supreme Court is the guardian of these two classes of courts.



In 1972, the population of Bangladesh was seven and a half crore and there were 2,919 cases in the High Court. At present the population has increased two and a half times to about 18crores and the number of criminal cases in the High Court has increased more than a hundred times.



At present about 4 lakh cases have been filed in the High Court.



A joint study by the Law Department of Dhaka University and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) in 2019-2020 found that 101 convicts were executed for murder and anti-terrorism crimes in 31 years from 1991 to 2020. At present, about 1,750 convicts are awaiting execution in various jails.



The path of crime must be closed. Leaving the path of crime open and punishing it has no effect; rather, it is necessary to take preventive measures so that the crime does not take place.



For example, if social conflicts end, bloodshed will be prevented. If there is a balanced distribution of wealth, theft and robbery will be prevented. Rape, adultery and fornication will be prevented if a ban is imposed on the promotion and dissemination of a culture that promotes free association of men and women and promotes sexuality.



In order to eradicate crime, a humane feeling must be created in the person first. Many people talk about religious feeling and practice of religion. I will always give priority to the awakening of human feeling first. Because if we talk about a particular religion then all people except people of that religion will avoid that statement.



Because people of all religions live in the society. There can be religious, social, political and semantic differences in human beings but there can be no differences in humanity as human beings. Human beings cannot do injustice voluntarily and consciously.



Humanity is the religion of human beings. Love for human beings, compassion for human beings, affection is the name of humanity. Humanity is the name of being a selfless partner in welfare work. Humanity does not have the distinction of religion, caste, caste. Humanity is simple and smooth.



There is no need of money to be human; there is need of unadulterated mind and understanding.



In order to eradicate crime, religious knowledge must be awakened in the person. Humanity is a sanctuary surrounded by religion. Humanity is created from religion. A person endowed with religious knowledge and religious qualities can never be involved in crime.



Pope Francis has traditionally urged his followers to teach and practice religion. In Islam, religious knowledge has been given the highest respect. The philosopher Marx called religion opium.



Kal Marx called religion opium because of people's deep faith and belief in religion. No matter what the purpose of his remarks, I would like to pay tribute to Marx's remarks. Religion is more valuable to a religious person than his own life.



Since religion is invaluable to human beings, knowledge of religion and practice of religion should be increased among human beings. No religion in the world makes people criminals. The essence of religion is humanity. Religion is always vocal in establishing truth.



No religion supports injustice. All religions give the message of peace. The rules and regulations of all religions guide the people towards welfare and truth. There is no record of a person with a religious knowledge being involved in a common crime.



Above all, the doctrinal doctrine of deterrence and retribution is by no means acceptable, but the doctrinal doctrine can be adopted. Crime will be eradicated only if a sense of humanity and religious knowledge is awakened along with the application of corrective doctrine. Otherwise, crime will continue to rise.

Easin Taha, Essayist and columnist















