Metro rail: A mega effort to address capital’s traffic mess

Metro rail is the modernizing, fastest and most popular means of urban communication. Metro rail is now another name of visible reality. Dhaka is one of the most populous mega cities in world. The metro rail project is a well-timed step to alleviate the traffic congestion problems in Dhaka city.



The people of Dhaka city are in dire straits due to non-availability of buses during peak hours, overcrowding, short distances, abuse of bus staff etc. Taxis and CNG were the alternative to buses. But the extra fare, the tendency not to use the 'meter fare', the declining demand for commuting creates boundless misery for the people. The World Bank estimates show that 32 lakh working hours are lost every day in the capital due to traffic congestions. In other words, annual financial loss for one lakh working hours amounts to Tk1, 000crore.



Metro rail will carry 60 thousand passengers per hour and 5 lakh passengers per day and one train will travel to each station every 4 minutes. Each one-way metro train with 8 coaches will be able to carry a maximum of 2,308 passengers at 36 stations from Uttara to Motijheel in 36 minutes at a time. The working hours of the city people will be saved. The project will save Tk 200 billion/ year, equivalent to 1.5% gross domestic production (GDP) and 17% of the total tax revenue.



In order to facilitate the movement of female passengers in metro rail, one coach of each train will be reserved for female passengers only. The train will be able to carry a maximum of 390 female passengers at a time. Women passengers can also travel in other coaches if they wish. Metro stations have separate bathrooms for female passengers and special facilities for changing baby diapers. Seats will be reserved inside the coaches of the metro train for pregnant women and elderly passengers.



Bangladesh's first flying metro rail will be equipped with international standard facilities at metro train and metro station for persons with special needs to travel. Metro rail will usher in a new era of technological advancement to our country. In developed countries, an integrated route system has been created by combining metro rail and other means of public transportation so that people can travel to their destination with just one payment card.



This system is already being made in metro rail in Bangladesh. The system can be gradually extended to all types of public transport. It will help bring digitalization to the country's transportation system as well as slowly move towards a cashless economy. Moreover, many commercial developments will occur and fares and prices of facilities around the route will increase. Second, residential buildings will be rebuilt for commercial convenience. As a result, people living in those areas will be forced to move to less rented accommodation and eventually people will be decentralized from the central city.



Metro rail will have a positive impact on the environment of the capital. Air pollution in Dhaka is much more severe than other megacities. As Metro rail is 'electric' and can carry more passengers per hour, the tendency to travel in Dhaka by bus and other means of transportation will decrease. This will reduce the number of vehicles on the road, which will be beneficial for the environment.



The operation and maintenance of the metro rail will require a lot of manpower, which will create huge employment opportunities in the country. Each metro railway station will have an operating room, ticket counter, lounge, waste management plant, prayer place, fire extinguishing system, escalator, elevator and much more. Each metro station will have stairs, elevators and escalators to reach the concourse level. These stairs, elevators and escalators can only be used to cross the street with concourse levels during the metro train movement. However, you cannot go to paid zone areas and platforms. Pedestrians will be able to use this arrangement for road crossings as an additional opportunity for foot overpasses.



Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System has been introduced to control the first flying Metro rail of Bangladesh and ensure safety of passengers. This includes Automatic Train Operation (ATO), Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) and Moving Block System (MBS). Synchronized Platform Screen Door (PSD) and Train Door and Internet Protocol (IP) Camera System are included for the safety of passengers traveling in metro trains. Emergency exit gates have been put in place to exit the emergency metro rail. Automatic Sprinkler and Water Hydrant have been added to the metro station, route alignment and metro train as firefighting.



Above all, a separate specialized MRT Police Force has been formed to ensure the safe passage of passengers on the Metro rail. It can be said without hesitation that metro rail is the dream project that will transform Dhaka city from its current state to modern cosmopolitan. Bangladesh has become a middle income country; it is only a matter of time before we enter the developed world in the future.



If ongoing development continues then that time is not far away. Metro rail, an essential part of that golden future of developed metropolitan Dhaka, is real today. If vehicles start running on the Padma Bridge, metro rail in Dhaka will be in full swing and a new touch of development will be required in Bangladesh. The horizon of Bangladesh's economy will change. This will have a clear impact on GDP growth. At the same time, these will increase the possibility of the country. A different Bangladesh will emerge.

G M Hirak, Student, Dhaka University



















