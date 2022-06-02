

ONE Bank signs MoU with Dana Fintech Ltd

Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Md. Monzur Mofiz and Co-founder and CEO of Dana Fintech Ltd Gazi Yar Mohammed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

The high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony. ONE Bank Ltd recently signed MoU with Dana Fintech Limited for introducing digital lending. Under the MoU, ONE Bank will be able to offer digital loan facility leveraging embedded lending technology of Dana Fintech and OK Wallet platform. Customers will also be able to avail 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) service and loan installment repayment feature through OK Wallet in a seamless manner, says a press release.