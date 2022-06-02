Video
BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank promotes Mohiuddin and Mizanur as DMD

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

K.M. Mohiuddin Ahmed and Syed Mizanur Rahman have been recently           promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of AB Bank Ltd, says a press release.
Mohiuddin Ahmed joined AB Bank in 2003. Having more than 19 years' experience in the Bank, Ahmed worked in different positions at Department of Accounts and Finance.
He has extensive experience in the arena of financial management, financial control, capital management, taxation, budgetary management, etc.
He also worked as Core Team Member and Track Lead of the Core Business Software Up-gradation Project of the Bank.
Ahmed completed his graduation and post-graduation from Accounting and Information Systems (AIS) Department of Dhaka University.
Syed Mizanur Rahman has over 25 years of banking experience. Under his leadership Retail Banking Division, Agent Banking Division and Business Development Unit were established in AB Bank.   
Before joining AB Bank, he worked for Dhaka Bank, IPDC, Bank Al Falah and United Commercial Bank. Over the years Rahman acquired extensive knowledge in different segments of the banking industry with a distinct focus on Branch Banking, Retail, Process transformation, Business Development and Corporate Communication.
He completed his MBA from Institute of Business Administration (Major in Finance), University of Dhaka.


