Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services

Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services

Mercantile Bank Limited launches 7 new card services on its 23 anniversary on Wednesday. These were released at a press conference at its Head Office in the city. Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam M.P attended the event as chief guest.
He highlighted the bank's significant achievements over the past years and focused on its future action plans. He also stated that Mercantile Bank have strengthened its pioneer position by concerted effort of all including directors, management and the employees having faced the after effect of Covid-19 pandemic.
He said Mercantile Bank will dedicate its endless endeavour to build new industries, develop the SME sector and encourage the unemployed and underprivileged youth and women in entrepreneurship from the remote areas of the country to achieve progress.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO made of the bank also highlighted on its success. He said recovering classified loans will get priority during the new fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sector will get preference for new loans while new Agent Banking outlets and Sub-branches will be opened across the country. Moreover, Digital Banking services will be made easier and more smart with new innovative products.
Vice chairman A.S.M. Feroz Alam, directors Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. A. Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal were present on the occasion.
The newly launched card services include three Taqwa Islamic credit cards namely Taqwa Debit Card, Taqwa Gold Credit, Taqwa Platinum Credit. On the other hand, four cards for conventional banking services were launched including MBL Gold credit card, MBL Platinum credit card, MBL signature credit card, MBL Prepaid card.
All cards contain contactless technology and having EMV security features. Cardholders will not need any issuance fee or annual fee for the first year. Taqwa Islami credit cards are designed to meet the customers transactional needs strictly adhering to the shahriah principles.
Besides, Taqwa cardholders will enjoy lowest maintenance fee, Global usage-Dual currency, free access to Balaka Executive Lounge etc.
Deputy Managing Directors Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD along with other senior bank officials attended the press conference.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs MoU with Dana Fintech Ltd
AB Bank promotes Mohiuddin and Mizanur as DMD
Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services
bKash offers 15pc cashback on games, rides at Toggi World
Emirates SkyCargo takes delivery of new freighter
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
Stocks maintain gaining streak
iValue, Aruba to expand services in Bangladesh, Nepal


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft