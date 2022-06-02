

Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services

He highlighted the bank's significant achievements over the past years and focused on its future action plans. He also stated that Mercantile Bank have strengthened its pioneer position by concerted effort of all including directors, management and the employees having faced the after effect of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Mercantile Bank will dedicate its endless endeavour to build new industries, develop the SME sector and encourage the unemployed and underprivileged youth and women in entrepreneurship from the remote areas of the country to achieve progress.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO made of the bank also highlighted on its success. He said recovering classified loans will get priority during the new fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sector will get preference for new loans while new Agent Banking outlets and Sub-branches will be opened across the country. Moreover, Digital Banking services will be made easier and more smart with new innovative products.

Vice chairman A.S.M. Feroz Alam, directors Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. A. Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal were present on the occasion.

The newly launched card services include three Taqwa Islamic credit cards namely Taqwa Debit Card, Taqwa Gold Credit, Taqwa Platinum Credit. On the other hand, four cards for conventional banking services were launched including MBL Gold credit card, MBL Platinum credit card, MBL signature credit card, MBL Prepaid card.

All cards contain contactless technology and having EMV security features. Cardholders will not need any issuance fee or annual fee for the first year. Taqwa Islami credit cards are designed to meet the customers transactional needs strictly adhering to the shahriah principles.

Besides, Taqwa cardholders will enjoy lowest maintenance fee, Global usage-Dual currency, free access to Balaka Executive Lounge etc.

Deputy Managing Directors Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD along with other senior bank officials attended the press conference.





