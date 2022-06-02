bKash offers 15pc cashback on games, rides at Toggi World

bKash has brought 15% instant cashback for the games and rides lovers at country's biggest theme park 'Toggi World'. They can enjoy the cashback offer till July 16, 2022 in all the exciting games and rides like arcade, virtual and augmented games, bowling, racing and war games, says a press release.

A customer can avail the cashback offer once in a month and can make payment using app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway. To avail games and rides from Toggi World website, fun lovers need to select the desired games or rides and click bKash from payment gateway. In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN. They also can make payment easily by scanning QR code from bKash app or typing merchant number while purchasing games or rides directly.













