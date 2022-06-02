Emirates SkyCargo takes delivery of new freighter

Emirates SkyCargo, freighter division of Emirates airline received delivery of a new Boeing 777F on May 28.This latest addition takes its dedicated 777 freighter fleet to 11 aircraft, says a press release.

From Boeing's Paine Field in Seattle, the freighter headed to Hong Kong to pick up its first load before touching down at Dubai World Central, with a full load of freight consisting of electronics, consumer goods and general cargo.

The airline is scheduled to receive delivery of a second 777F in June. And in 2023 it will begin a programme to convert four passenger 777 aircraft into freighters and all of the converted aircraft will be re-delivered by end 2024.

Emirates SkyCargo currently operates scheduled freighter services to 11 destinations. It also offers shippers cargo belly-hold space in Emirates' passenger fleet of over 200 wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s aircraft which serve over 130 destinations on six continents. Last year, Emirates SkyCargo flew over 2.1 million tonnes of cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo offers a portfolio of solutions designed for the unique requirements of its varied customers including solutions for perishable cargo such as food items and flowers; certified cool-chain handling for pharmaceutical products; valuables and technology items, cars and industrial items, champion horses and domestic pets, mail and courier items, and general cargo.



















