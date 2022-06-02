Stocks maintain gaining streak

Stocks continued to rise Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day as the dominant small investors maintained their buying spree advancing indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchan ge (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) .

The DSEX, the prime index of the DDE advanced 40 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 6,433.

Turnover of the DSE also advanced to Tk 743 crore from the previous day's Tk 637 crore. At the DSE, 281 stocks advanced, 51 declined and 47 remained unchanged.

The CASPI, the all share price index of the CSE edged up 185 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 18,821. Among the 290 stocks traded, 209 advanced, 53 fell and 28 remained the same.























