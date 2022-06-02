iValue, Aruba to expand services in Bangladesh, Nepal

iValue InfoSolutions, India's premium technology enabler, Wednesday announced their partnership with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company for Bangladesh and Nepal.

This strategic expansion will further extend iValue's solutions and services in the South-Asian countries. Founded in 2002, Aruba provides secure edge-to-cloud networking solutions using AI-based machine learning (ML) to deliver simpler, faster, and more automated networks, says a press release.

"This is a very strategic time for iValue and Aruba to collaborate for a growing IT market in both Bangladesh and Nepal. The domestic IT-ITeS industry in Bangladesh is currently valued at US$0.9-1.1 billion and is expected to reach US$4.6-4.8 billion by 2025. The rapid financial inclusion in sync with the faster adoption of digital technologies in the country is creating favourable market conditions. With Aruba's intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions and iValue's partner-centric business approach, we can together chart new territories of IT expansion in the South-Asian market," the press release quoted Ramesh Umashankar, CEO for International Business at iValue InfoSolutions, as saying.

Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data centre, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN). Aruba's AI-based machine learning (ML) delivers simple, brisk, and more automated networks which analyse data to help businesses thrive.

"Edge to Cloud networking solutions will continue to succour businesses in connection with cost optimization, agility, resiliency, and innovation catalyst. As we witness the adoption of digital transformation at its all-time high, it has also proliferated security challenges. Aruba is delivering innovative built-in security solutions to enterprises which are the foundation for Zero Trust and SASE frameworks, improving and extending the security controls," said Hossainul Gaffar, Country Manager - Bangladesh at iValue InfoSolutions.

"iValue brings Aruba an expanded footprint of resellers and new opportunities that will help us reach the kinds of customers that are ideal for our entire portfolio of products. This new relationship with Asia iValue is strategic to our growth as a company, because it gives us access to a channel that is primed for the solutions we offer," said Magic Hsu, Director and General Manager, Growth and Emerging Markets (GEMs) and Taiwan at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.













