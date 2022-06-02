

GP, Mundipharma collaborate for ICT solutions

From Mundipharma Bangladesh - Amit Kumar Guha, Country Head; Kamal Gupta, CFO; and Muttakin Hasan, Head of HR; and from GP - Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Shaon Azad, Director; Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts; Arvid Chowdhury, Head of Product & Partnership; Montasher Uddin, Key Account Manager; and Mehnaz Kamal, ICT Specialist - were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Since inception, GP is driven by the vision of eradicating the digital divide and today, in such a fast-paced digitally connected society, the organization strives to constantly innovate and democratize simplified ICT solutions to drive efficiency and transparency for all, which will add value to both organizations and customers. Mundipharma is committed to revolutionize their way of work and developing such partnerships where care and technology meets to make a difference when it matters the most is exemplary of GP's purpose.

The partnership will empower the Germany-based pharmaceuticals to facilitate their activities with top quality ICT products and services along with a seamless network connectivity nationwide. This is expected to boost their growth thoroughly, adding a new dimension to Mundipharma's operations and helping them with simplified ICT solutions and network strength for providing a better customer experience.

Besides securing the partnership, the two organizations also had productive discussions regarding cocreating ICT solutions, using advanced technology to automate sales and operational services, innovating processes to bring in efficiency and transparency along with other futuristic technological aspects to gain maximum benefits through digitalization.

























Grameenphone (GP) has signed an agreement with Mundipharma Bangladesh - one of the most popular multinational pharmaceuticals operating in Bangladesh - to provide mobility and ICT products. regard, says a press release.From Mundipharma Bangladesh - Amit Kumar Guha, Country Head; Kamal Gupta, CFO; and Muttakin Hasan, Head of HR; and from GP - Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Shaon Azad, Director; Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts; Arvid Chowdhury, Head of Product & Partnership; Montasher Uddin, Key Account Manager; and Mehnaz Kamal, ICT Specialist - were present during the agreement signing ceremony.Since inception, GP is driven by the vision of eradicating the digital divide and today, in such a fast-paced digitally connected society, the organization strives to constantly innovate and democratize simplified ICT solutions to drive efficiency and transparency for all, which will add value to both organizations and customers. Mundipharma is committed to revolutionize their way of work and developing such partnerships where care and technology meets to make a difference when it matters the most is exemplary of GP's purpose.The partnership will empower the Germany-based pharmaceuticals to facilitate their activities with top quality ICT products and services along with a seamless network connectivity nationwide. This is expected to boost their growth thoroughly, adding a new dimension to Mundipharma's operations and helping them with simplified ICT solutions and network strength for providing a better customer experience.Besides securing the partnership, the two organizations also had productive discussions regarding cocreating ICT solutions, using advanced technology to automate sales and operational services, innovating processes to bring in efficiency and transparency along with other futuristic technological aspects to gain maximum benefits through digitalization.