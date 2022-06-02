Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP, Mundipharma collaborate for ICT solutions

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

GP, Mundipharma collaborate for ICT solutions

GP, Mundipharma collaborate for ICT solutions

Grameenphone (GP) has signed an agreement with Mundipharma Bangladesh - one of the most popular multinational pharmaceuticals operating in Bangladesh - to provide mobility and ICT products.  regard, says a press release.
From Mundipharma Bangladesh - Amit Kumar Guha, Country Head; Kamal Gupta, CFO; and Muttakin Hasan, Head of HR; and from GP - Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Shaon Azad, Director; Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts; Arvid Chowdhury, Head of Product & Partnership; Montasher Uddin, Key Account Manager; and Mehnaz Kamal, ICT Specialist - were present during the agreement signing ceremony.
Since inception, GP is driven by the vision of eradicating the digital divide and today, in such a fast-paced digitally connected society, the organization strives to constantly innovate and democratize simplified ICT solutions to drive efficiency and transparency for all, which will add value to both organizations and customers. Mundipharma is committed to revolutionize their way of work and developing such partnerships where care and technology meets to make a difference when it matters the most is exemplary of GP's purpose.
The partnership will empower the Germany-based pharmaceuticals to facilitate their activities with top quality ICT products and services along with a seamless network connectivity nationwide. This is expected to boost their growth thoroughly, adding a new dimension to Mundipharma's operations and helping them with simplified ICT solutions and network strength for providing a better customer experience.
Besides securing the partnership, the two organizations also had productive discussions regarding cocreating ICT solutions, using advanced technology to automate sales and operational services, innovating processes to bring in efficiency and transparency along with other futuristic technological aspects to gain maximum benefits through digitalization.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs MoU with Dana Fintech Ltd
AB Bank promotes Mohiuddin and Mizanur as DMD
Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services
bKash offers 15pc cashback on games, rides at Toggi World
Emirates SkyCargo takes delivery of new freighter
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
Stocks maintain gaining streak
iValue, Aruba to expand services in Bangladesh, Nepal


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft