S’poreans in a flap at Malaysian chicken export curbs

SINGAPORE, June 1: Long queues at stalls selling a popular chicken dish, increasing prices and warnings about supply disruptions -- Singaporeans are in a flap due to curbs on poultry exports from neighbouring Malaysia.

Malaysia's move to halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month, which kicks in Wednesday, is the latest protectionist move in Asia aimed at tackling domestic shortages and taming surging inflation.

But the surprise step has caused consternation in Singapore, a tiny city-state that relies on its larger neighbour for a good chunk of food imports, including around a third of its chicken.

Of particular concern is the impact on chicken rice, a hugely popular dish of poached chicken, rice and chili dip, often sold at the city-state's ubiquitous open-air food courts.

Chicken prices "will definitely go up", said Foo Kui Lian, founder of Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, one of the best-known stalls selling the dish in Singapore.

"If (suppliers) raise prices by a lot we would have to raise ours a bit, or it'll be difficult for us to survive."


















