

LafargeHolcim stands by flood-hit people in Chhatak

The employees of the company also came forward and set yet another great example of humanity and solidarity by donating their one day salary which was clubbed with the company's contribution that enabled the company to reach more flood affected people, says a press release

The food package distribution program was inaugurated by Harpal Singh, Head of Industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma while Mamunur Rahman, UNO of Chhatak was present as chief guest. The food items will be distributed among 2300 families of 30 (thirty) villages including Noarai, Joy Nagar, Mafij Nagar, Tengargaon and Jorapani of Chhatak in phases.

Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said, "As part of our corporate social responsibility, the company initiated food package distribution among the flood affected people. The Company is always focused on supporting the communities around its plant whenever possible. We also came forward during COVID-19 pandemic to stand beside the communities with special aids."









