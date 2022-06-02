Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Training on project proposal dev to tap int’l climate funding

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Training on project proposal dev to tap int’l climate funding

Training on project proposal dev to tap int’l climate funding

A 6-day long 'Training-of-Trainers (ToT) on Climate Change Project Proposal Development for accessing International Climate Funds' was arranged by the Economic Relations Division (ERD), supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.
The objective of the ToT was to support the capacity strengthening of experts for accessing international climate funds through developing quality climate change project proposals, says a press release.
Mr. Kabir Ahamed, Joint Secretary, Wing Chief, UN Wing, ERD, was present at the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest, with Mr. S. M. Mahbub Alam, Deputy Secretary, ERD, in attendance.
The ToT, held from 27 May to 1 June 2022 at BRAC CDM, has been arranged under the Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) project supported by the SDG 2030 initiative of the Federal Government of Germany.
The training has been attended by participants from different ministries, departments, Bangladesh Bank, academia, national-level training institutions, and private sectors. Trainers from E-Co. Ltd, UK and Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER), BRAC University conducted the training.
Bangladesh is awaiting a tough time ahead owing to the adverse impacts of the climate crisis, and it is one of the worst-hit countries. In such a backdrop, the country needs more climate funding to combat the impending crisis and mitigate the blowbacks. However, Bangladesh's success rate in terms of submitting climate change project proposals and obtaining external resources from various international sources is still insufficient. This needs serious consideration as the country needs to explore climate financing from different local and international sources.
The workshop covered a wide range of issues, including the role of the National Designated Authority (NDA) in managing the Green Climate Fund (GCF) as well as requirements for accessing the green climate fund (GCF), Global Environment Facility (GEF) and Adaptation Fund (AF). There were group works, interactive sessions, and open discussions in between different sessions.
Kabir Ahamed, Joint Secretary, Wing Chief, UN Wing, ERD, said, "Only preparing a project proposal is not enough; learning what needs to be included in a project proposal, what kind of challenges we may face and how a project can be implemented are also very important. We need to involve more stakeholders from the private sectors, especially NGOs and others who are working in the climate sector, in such initiative."  
 "Our aim is to train people in developing project proposals. While developing a project proposal, you have to connect the proposal with national priorities so that the financers can understand that the demands are in sync with national priority", shared S. M. Mahbub Alam, Deputy Secretary, ERD.
Dr. Firdaus Ara Hussain, Principal Advisor, ICICF Project, GIZ, opined, "Bangladesh is the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change. In such a backdrop, this training has been arranged to strengthen the capacity of private and public sector representatives in developing climate change project proposals."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs MoU with Dana Fintech Ltd
AB Bank promotes Mohiuddin and Mizanur as DMD
Mercantile Bank launches 7 new card services
bKash offers 15pc cashback on games, rides at Toggi World
Emirates SkyCargo takes delivery of new freighter
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
Stocks maintain gaining streak
iValue, Aruba to expand services in Bangladesh, Nepal


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft