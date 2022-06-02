Likee's topic to help the flood-affected people in Sylhet

Recently, severe flooding along the Northeastern region of Bangladesh has left thousands of people in need of aid. As efforts to help the flood-affected people with essential information, advices and news regarding the flood, popular short video platform Likee has launched the dedicated topic #Sylhetflood on the platform on May 23, 2022, says a press release.

The topic page on the app is aimed at spreading contents that project the latest information on the flood disaster, information on Government relief, emergency response and common recommendations and know-hows on disaster management for the mass.

As a riverine country, Bangladesh is prone to flood disasters, and has often been affected by this over the past decades. Likee, a company concerned about alarming societal issues, feels the responsibility to come forward to the aid of the country's people. Lately, the platform has been working to mobilize its in-house information and technology resources to help the flood-hit people of Sylhet. The hashtag page #Sylhetflood includes hotline numbers for people to call at any time for necessary information or help. Likee shall continue to update the page with more videos for real-time information regarding the flooding situation, and possible aids and advices.

Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations said, "Countless people in Sylhet are currently facing a dire situation due to excessive flooding. We are deeply saddened by the tragic suffering of these people. At Likee, we are making efforts to support the helpless people with all the resources we have. We hope that the information disbursed through the videos under this topic will make a difference, raising more awareness about the crisis and calling more people to stand by those who are in despair".

As a socially responsible social media platform, Likee always stands by the people of Bangladesh - be it in regards of enlightening people through educational content on environmental issues, or providing timely updates on natural and man-made disasters. Likee will continue to work with all sectors of society to help the flood-affected people through the crisis.







