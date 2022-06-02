Video
India growth slows on inflation, higher oil prices

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

NEW DELHI, June 1: India's growth slowed further in the first three months of 2022, the National Statistics Office said Tuesday, with inflation and higher oil prices denting a post-pandemic recovery.
Asia's third-largest economy grew 4.1 percent, year-on-year, in the last quarter, NSO data showed.
Annual growth for the 12 months to the end of March stood at 8.7 percent.
Rising global commodity prices have sparked concern among policymakers, with India's central bank announcing its first interest rate hike in nearly four years this month.
The country of 1.4 billion people imports more than 80 percent of its crude oil and the cost of meeting domestic fuel demand has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
India is also the world's largest importer of edible oils, prices of which are at record highs since the conflict began.
"The pandemic may be receding, but growth has not returned," economist Mihir Swarup Sharma of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation told AFP.
"Instead, imports as a proportion of GDP -- driven by higher prices for food, fuel, and other commodities -- are rising."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this month announced tax breaks to offset higher food and petrol costs.
Higher-than-expected revenues could give New Delhi some "headroom" to cushion consumers from inflation, Sharma said.
But the $26 billion cost of the scheme will likely blow out the government's budget deficit beyond its target for 2022-23, which it put at 6.4 percent of GDP.
Consumer inflation hit 6.95 percent in March, according to the Reserve Bank of India, which slashed its own growth forecast to 7.2 percent for the year ending March 2022.
"Alarmingly, persistent and spreading inflationary pressures are becoming more acute with every passing day," Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said this month.    -AFP


